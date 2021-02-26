Oooooohhh, no! Teresa opened Pandora's box! Now that the RHONJ is back with season 11, we can really dig into some local Jersey drama, and believe me there seems to be no limit to what these women will say or do to each other.

What recently happened has taken things too far. First, let's recap: I already told you that Teresa Giudice has listed her mansion for sale, (the one she shared with her ex-husband Joe Giudice and their daughters). Before it even sold, her real estate investor boyfriend Luis Ruelas bought her an over-the-top $3.35 million mansion in Montville. After the passing of Teresa's father who lived with her, and the disintegration of her marriage to her childhood sweetheart Joe Giudice, Teresa wanted a fresh start. Soon after returning from "being away" for their fraud charges, Teresa was all about the calmer life and finding her zen but that phase has more than past. In other words, the table-flipping gangsta is back.

Right off the bat, we have big drama and mudslinging. Teresa told the world that her costar Jackie Goldschneider's husband, Evan, cheats on her when he's goes to the gym. Of course, Jackie confronted her in a tense sit-down which set Teresa's temper off the charts. I have to admit, I kind of love when that happens.

However, during this blowout argument, Jackie did something I could not believe. She compared Teresa spreading cheating rumors about her husband to her saying that she heard Teresa's 20-year-old daughter Gia "snorts coke in the bathroom at parties." I mean seriously, are there NO limits? You know you are on national TV right?!?! I thought kids were supposed to be protected?

I know some will say Gia is not a kid anymore because she is over 18, but ask any mom — your baby is ALWAYS your baby. That was a low blow dressed up as an analogy. Gia has denied all rumors surrounding this "analogy" but still feels this is harmful because people hear what they want to hear and I have to agree.

Listen, just by living in this state you see and hear local scoop all the time. Of course, when I hear it, I'll bring it right to you here! Check out the new season every Wednesday night at 9 on Bravo

