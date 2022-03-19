Rihanna says she wants to be a mother like NJ ‘Housewife’

In case you haven't heard, Rihanna is pregnant and looks ready to pop any day now.

This will be Rihanna's first child and she will be having the baby with her long-time beau, A$AP Rocky.

During her recent interview with magazine Elle, Rihanna was asked: What type of mother do you think you are going to be?

It is a fair question. All we know is that Riri can SANG, act and release killer makeup lines.

But being a mom? I have no idea...

According to HollywoodLife.com, she answered by comparing her upcoming mothering techniques to two mothers in the public eye and one of them is right here in New Jersey.

The first comes from California: it's Heather Dubrow, "Real Housewives of Orange County" star who has four kids.

Here is what Rihanna said according to HollywoodLife.com:

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. [I] just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me."

That is a very important part of being a Mom if you ask me.

But which New Jersey celebrity does she see herself in?

Her answer caught me off guard...it is Teresa Giudice from "Real Housewives of New Jersey." And you'll never guess why. (More on this in a second...)

At first, I was shocked because being on a reality show, Teresa has not always been shown in the best light. I mean ... she went to jail??

Plus, who doesn't remember the table flipping argument?

But who hasn't had some crazy moments like Teresa that just weren't captured on camera? Guilty as charged over here.

When Rihanna explains why she wants to parent like Teresa Giudice, her explanation does actually make sense:

“[Teresa] does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it. You talk about my kids, it's over,” said Rihanna according to Hollywoodlife.com.

OK ...I'm sorry I mocked this choice because I love her answer and if you have watched from the beginning of RHONJ, you know that Teresa has come SUCH a long way.

Not to mention, fighting for your kids is a personality trait I think any parent would want to have.

So you heard it here first: Don't mess with Riri's kid or you are done for.

And now let's shine a spotlight on other New Jersey celebrities who are proud to represent the Garden State:

