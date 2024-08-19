The Real House Husbands and Wives of NJ hit Harrah’s in AC

Another great show behind us. It was fun, exciting, and a little edgy.

My good friend Michael Martocci put together another hit on stage at Harrah's Atlantic City.

Bill Spadea, Whitney Ulman, Michael Martocci (Photo: Whitney Ulman) Bill Spadea, Whitney Ulman, Michael Martocci (Photo: Whitney Ulman) loading...

Backstage the guys were eager to get started and entertain the packed house. It was nice meeting Frank Catania's fiancé Brittany and his daughter who's now a veterinarian.

Joe Gorga is also super friendly and Joe John and Rachel Fuda are some of the nicest people we've met in show business.

Bill Spadea, Frank Catania, Joe Gorga, Joseph Benigno, Rachel Fuda, Brittany Ann, John Fuda Bill Spadea, Frank Catania, Joe Gorga, Joseph Benigno, Rachel Fuda, Brittany Ann, John Fuda loading...

The guys truly love their fans and the fans are a raucous bunch when they come together for the show. There's an energy level that I love and if you are even a casual fan you will get caught up.

I want to thank the guys and their wives for the hospitality backstage and the performance on stage. Thanks to AC entertainment guru, Whitney Ulman for taking some great shots when we started the show.

Bill Spadea on stage at Harrah's (Photo: Whitney Ulman) Bill Spadea on stage at Harrah's (Photo: Whitney Ulman) loading...

Bill Spadea on stage at Harrah's (Photo: Whitney Ulman) Bill Spadea on stage at Harrah's (Photo: Whitney Ulman) loading...

I'll keep you posted for upcoming shows. See you in AC soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

