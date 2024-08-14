Spadea back on stage with the ‘House Husbands’ in AC

Coming up this Saturday, I'll be back on stage at Harrah's Casino with my good friend Michael Martocci and the Jersey House Husbands.

The show starts at 8 p.m. with Michael bringing me in to introduce the guys. Get ready for a very fun and funny show. The interaction between the guys and the comedy of Joe Gorga will help you put aside the insanity that has become life in the Garden State lately.

Enjoy a night off and join us at Harrah's.

Joe joined me on the air to talk about the show, his success on stage, and life on camera with everything he and his wife have gone through being served up for public consumption.

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Atlantic City International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈