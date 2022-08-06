The scoop on ‘Real Housewives of NJ’ star Teresa Giudice’s wedding

From the bachelorette celebration to the bridal party changes.

Rumor has it, that New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice will say "I do" to her fiance Louie Ruelas sometime this month.

It's been a rough road for the reality star, having served a prison sentence, divorcing her ex-husband Joe Giudice after he was deported, and moving out of her family home. But now she's hoping to ride off into the sunset with her new man on her special day.

Will the cameras be rolling for Bravo? Will any housewives be part of her bridal party? Where did Teresa celebrate her Bachelorette? Here's everything we know so far.

Will Teresa Giudice's wedding be filmed for Bravo?

The star did say that her big day would not appear on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she hasn't mentioned anything about a spin-off. Nothing has been officially confirmed by Bravo, but according to gossip sites like Reality Blurb Teresa will be getting her own wedding spin-off. We'll have to watch this one unfold.

Who will be included in Teresa's bridal party?

Teresa's already made headlines for snubbing her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for a spot in her bridal party. The two have had a rocky past that played out on TV, so that's no surprise. But who made the cut?

According to Us Weekly, Teresa will have 8 bridesmaids, including her 4 daughters. Reality Tea shares that cast members Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga have allegedly made the cut too.

Did Teresa have a Bachelorette party?

Yes. While Teresa didn't opt for her last fling before the ring to be at the Jersey Shore, she did have a Bachelorette party in Dublin with her fellow castmates. The wives shared pictures on Instagram of them living it up abroad.

I can't wait for the big day. Knowing Teresa, this is going to be one huge event!

