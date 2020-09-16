Teresa Giudice Is Selling Her $2.5 Million Home – Take a Look

Depending on who you believe, Teresa Giudice is either selling her home because she needs to just satisfied the divorce settlement, or because she just wants to start a new chapter in her life. Either way, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is selling the home she lived in in Montville with her husband Joe during the taping of the show. The manse, located at 6 Indian Lane is absolutely breathtaking. It has 10,000 square feet of living space and boasts an opulent entry foyer with black marble flooring and a Cinderella staircase.

It sits on nearly 4 acres of private land, the property has gorgeous lush mature trees and a sparking pool, natch. There are six bedrooms, five bathrooms, as well as an exquisite master suite that features three walk-in closets, a dressing room, and a gas fireplace. The home has a three-car garage and also a two-car detached garage.

‘Cause, cars.

The listing also describes a gourmet kitchen, complete with a large granite island, high-end appliances, a pot filler and a butler’s pantry that leads to the private wine cellar.

Check out the photos of this beautiful home.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.