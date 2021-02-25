Teresa Giudice’s boyfriend buys her an over-the-top mansion in Montville

Kanye West has a song that's running through my mind right now. Can you guess which one? I’m not saying she's dating him just for the money, but Teresa is certainly not dating a guy whose hands can't reach his wallet.

Our own Real Housewife, Teresa Giudice, just mixed business with pleasure by investing in a $3.35 million mansion in Montville with her boyfriend Luis Ruelas. Not a bad deal for Teresa considering she's named as an owner and. according to TMZ, her boyfriend foot the bill.

You heard me right, her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, reportedly paid for the house himself but they are listed as joint owners on the property. It looks like Teresa will be the “property manager,” whatever that means.

Luis invests in real estate quite a bit so I'm sure he knows what he is doing from an investment standpoint, but is it smart to list someone as a co-owner when you haven’t even tied the knot? Maybe I'm worrying about money in a way that he just doesn't have to, and if that's the case then God bless. See a photo of the fabulous home here.

The mansion is almost 8,000 square feet, has seven bedrooms, a library, theater, gym, six-car garage, and a pool with waterfalls and a slide.

Apparently, they're not living together in the new house at this time. Teresa has been trying to sell her other Montville mansion for a while now. That is the home that she shared with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, who has since been deported back to Italy.

Both homes are breathtaking but because not everyone can afford a mansion, things are not moving as quickly as I bet she would like. It will be interesting to see if we hear of an engagement soon.

Teresa Guidice's mansion with boyfriend Luis Ruelas A look inside the home the two lovebirds purchased in Montville, NJ

Look Inside Teresa Giudice's NJ Home