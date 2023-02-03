MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged.

Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown adult male" who was caught on surveillance footage at the school Thursday morning. He arrived at approximately 6:30 a.m. and walked around the school while wearing a backpack, police said.

A staff member confronted Banaciski, who allegedly claimed to be a student. Upon further questioning from staff, Banaciski excused himself and drove away from the building, police said.

According to officials, the high school was placed on shelter in place until the building could be cleared by law enforcement, including a K-9 unit.

Banaciski was arrested at his home. He has been charged with unlicensed entry of a structure.

"This swift arrest is the result of attentive staff and a rapid report to law enforcement," Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said. "May this incident be a reminder to the public that to keep our schools as secure as they can be, law enforcement also needs the assistance of vigilant members of the community. It is critical to report any and all suspicious activity."

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montville Police Department at 973-257-4300, the prosecutor's office at 973-285-6300, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

