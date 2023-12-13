NJ voters approve half of school construction referendums
💲$257 million in projects were up for a vote
💲The most expensive proposal was rejected
With a low voter turnout, three of six school construction referendums were approved by voters in special elections on Tuesday with results for one not available.
$257.4 million in school construction projects were on the ballot mostly for renovations and additions to be paid by taxpayers. The state will pick up the rest of the cost.
Voters in the Madison (Morris), River Dell and Pompton Lakes districts approved referendums.
"We are excited to get started on projects to continue to support our Madison schools and community," the Madison district wrote on its Facebook page.
Some referendums rejected by voters
Montville, Mount Olive and Point Pleasant Beach rejected theirs.
The $53 million Montville project for improvements to elementary schools was the most expensive project up for a vote.
There are six dates a year that districts can hold referendum votes.
