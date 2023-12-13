💲$257 million in projects were up for a vote

💲The most expensive proposal was rejected

With a low voter turnout, three of six school construction referendums were approved by voters in special elections on Tuesday with results for one not available.

$257.4 million in school construction projects were on the ballot mostly for renovations and additions to be paid by taxpayers. The state will pick up the rest of the cost.

Voters in the Madison (Morris), River Dell and Pompton Lakes districts approved referendums.

"We are excited to get started on projects to continue to support our Madison schools and community," the Madison district wrote on its Facebook page.

Referendum vote results 12/12/23 (Canva) Referendum vote results 12/12/23 (Canva) loading...

Some referendums rejected by voters

Montville, Mount Olive and Point Pleasant Beach rejected theirs.

The $53 million Montville project for improvements to elementary schools was the most expensive project up for a vote.

There are six dates a year that districts can hold referendum votes.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Humorous Signs Return to New Jersey Highways Humorous and sometimes snarky safety messages made their return to New Jersey highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti told Fox Philadelphia they've dialed back the snark in this year's messages to keep the Federal Highway Administration satisfied that they are not distracting. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander