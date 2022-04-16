‘Housewives of New Jersey’ star says goodbye to mansion we’ll never forget

Saying goodbye to a home that holds so many memories is never easy...

Have you been keeping up with The Real Housewives of New Jersey? Teresa Giudice is going through some major changes.

In a few short years, Teresa has gone to jail, seen her ex-husband Joe Giudice get deported, divorced him, fallen back in love and got engaged to Luis Ruela, and moved out of her iconic home. Woof, are you out of breath just reading that?

She also moved into an incredible new mansion that I'll show you around in later. But first, I have some questions to answer...

When did Teresa Giudice move out of her home?

During last night's RHONJ episode, we watched as Teresa and her daughters tearfully packed their belongings and said goodbye to the home they spent so many years in.

Since we know reality shows are filmed a while before they air, I was curious to find out when the move happened.

According to the Daily Mail, the Giudices moved out in early October.

But wait - didn't Teresa Giudice only sell her mansion this year?

If you're confused about the timeline, don't worry; I was too.

Yes, Teresa sold her Montville home for $1.9 million dollars in February of this year. BUT - that's not the first time she sold her home. There were a few more deals that fell through. We most likely were watching footage from when the first sale didn't work out.

Where are Teresa Giudice and her family living now?

On the show, we saw Teresa and her family move into a beautiful mansion with her now fiance Luis Ruelas and his kids. Her new home is in the same town as her old one: Montville, per New Jersey Luxury Real Estate.

Let's take a look at her gorgeous new home!

Go Inside the Luxurious Mansion New Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice Shares with Her Fiance This Montville mansion will blow your mind!

