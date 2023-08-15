Tense moments before police shooting — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:
⬛ Body cam video shows armed NJ man's shooting death by police
Footage from police body-worn cameras and the recording of an emergency call released Monday by the state show a tense scene before a 42-year-old armed man’s shooting death in Elizabeth.
Estiben Alegria-Hurtado, an Elizabeth resident, was raising a knife and advancing toward a screaming woman in a stairwell when he was shot once by a responding officer the morning of July 29.
⬛ NJ volunteers are in Hawaii to help with wildfire recovery
As the Hawaiian island of Maui continues to tally bodies and damage from this month's devastating wildfires, two volunteers from the American Red Cross New Jersey Region are on site to assist with the recovery.
Andrea Webb, a retired nurse from Mercer County, and Mary Sterling, an expert in sheltering from Monmouth County, are on the ground in Hawaii.
⬛ NJ warns: Don't get scammed when donating to Maui wildfire relief
Investigate before you donate.
That's the advice from New Jersey officials, for any residents looking to give money to assist relief efforts related to the deadly wildfires that swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui.
The Attorney General's Office wants New Jerseyans to beware of fraudulent charity campaigns, as tragedies many times offer con artists another opportunity to defraud the public.
⬛ Here's how much prices have changed in NJ over the past year
You likely can't pick up on the month-to-month movement of prices at the supermarket or department store.
But new figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics offer a glimpse into how much prices have changed over the past year for consumers in the area.
According to the latest Consumer Price Index, prices in the New York metropolitan area — which includes 12 New Jersey counties — are up 3.2% since July 2022. The index includes several categories such as food, shelter, apparel, transportation, and energy.
⬛ Biden approves NJ disaster funding for July severe storms, floods
Warren County residents can breathe a little easier knowing that financial help is coming one month after heavy flooding and landslides swept away homes, businesses, and roads.
President Joe Biden on Sunday approved a request from Governor Phil Murphy for federal disaster assistance to help local towns and communities devastated by the storms that began Friday, July 14, and continued into the early morning of July 16.
