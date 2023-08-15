Tense moments before police shooting — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

NJ OAG, Elizabeth Police (NJ OAG, Elizabeth Police) loading...

Footage from police body-worn cameras and the recording of an emergency call released Monday by the state show a tense scene before a 42-year-old armed man’s shooting death in Elizabeth.

Estiben Alegria-Hurtado, an Elizabeth resident, was raising a knife and advancing toward a screaming woman in a stairwell when he was shot once by a responding officer the morning of July 29.

Hawaii Fires Donations A group of volunteers who sailed from Maalaea Bay, Maui, form an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023, to unload donations from a boat. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) loading...

As the Hawaiian island of Maui continues to tally bodies and damage from this month's devastating wildfires, two volunteers from the American Red Cross New Jersey Region are on site to assist with the recovery.

Andrea Webb, a retired nurse from Mercer County, and Mary Sterling, an expert in sheltering from Monmouth County, are on the ground in Hawaii.

APTOPIX Hawaii Fires Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) loading...

Investigate before you donate.

That's the advice from New Jersey officials, for any residents looking to give money to assist relief efforts related to the deadly wildfires that swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui.

The Attorney General's Office wants New Jerseyans to beware of fraudulent charity campaigns, as tragedies many times offer con artists another opportunity to defraud the public.

Canva Canva loading...

You likely can't pick up on the month-to-month movement of prices at the supermarket or department store.

But new figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics offer a glimpse into how much prices have changed over the past year for consumers in the area.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, prices in the New York metropolitan area — which includes 12 New Jersey counties — are up 3.2% since July 2022. The index includes several categories such as food, shelter, apparel, transportation, and energy.

President Biden. July 2023 floods in Warren County. (AP Photo, Susan Walsh, File/ Knowlton Twp. Fire Company #1) President Biden. July 2023 floods in Warren County. (AP Photo, Susan Walsh, File/ Knowlton Twp. Fire Company #1) loading...

Warren County residents can breathe a little easier knowing that financial help is coming one month after heavy flooding and landslides swept away homes, businesses, and roads.

President Joe Biden on Sunday approved a request from Governor Phil Murphy for federal disaster assistance to help local towns and communities devastated by the storms that began Friday, July 14, and continued into the early morning of July 16.

NJ’s dry towns: No stores to buy wine, beer or booze Among NJ's hundreds of communities — more than two dozen remain "dry" as of 2023.

A shopper's paradise in a quaint NJ town

How much presidential candidates have raised in New Jersey According to Federal Election Commission data as of June 30, 2023, here is how many people from New Jersey have donated to the top presidential candidates in the 2024 race — and how much each candidate has raised from the state.

These figures do not include donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.