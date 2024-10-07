Temperatures step down this week, little rain in sight for NJ

The Bottom Line

Our one opportunity for a splash of rain has come and gone. A cold front passing through New Jersey early Monday morning produced a few spot showers — but unfortunately not the thorough soaking we really need. 80% of New Jersey is classified as "Abnormally Dry" and 12% of the state is officially in "D0 - Moderate Drought" as of last week.

Drought concerns are spiraling again, with 12% of NJ now officially in Moderate Drought status. (National Drought Mitigation Center) Drought concerns are spiraling again, with 12% of NJ now officially in Moderate Drought status. (National Drought Mitigation Center) loading...

And there is little to no rain in sight for New Jersey over the next 7 to 10 days, at least.

Meanwhile, Monday will be the fifth and final mild day in a row, with temperatures mainly in the 70s. We will see thermometers take a step downward through the rest of the week, with still-pleasant and still-seasonable 60s instead. Mornings will get a little chillier too, primarily in the 40s.

Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday. (Accuweather) Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday. (Accuweather) loading...

While the Florida Gulf Coast is bracing for a major hit from Hurricane Milton, New Jersey will see little to no impacts. Just some clouds and rough surf later this week.

Get our free mobile app

Monday

I was really hoping we would see a little bit of rain early Monday morning. But our moisture-starved cold front did not do much. There were a few showers and sprinkles around overnight — so you may encounter a wet ground in spots, but that is it.

Early clouds will give way to sunshine by late Monday morning into the afternoon. It will turn breezy, as our new air mass arrives. Gusts out of the northwest may reach 20 mph.

Despite the front, temperatures on Monday will remain on the mild side. 60 in the morning, 70 to 75 in the afternoon. So all in all, another very nice day.

Cooler air is knocking on New Jersey's door on Monday, but you won't really feel it until Monday night. (Accuweather) Cooler air is knocking on New Jersey's door on Monday, but you won't really feel it until Monday night. (Accuweather) loading...

Cooler air will arrive starting Monday night. Under mainly clear skies, temperatures will tank. By Tuesday morning, lows will end up around 50 degrees. That means much of inland New Jersey will be in the 40s — it could be a return to "jacket weather" for many.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be about 5 degrees cooler than Monday. But it will be another delightful October day.

Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable. (Accuweather) Tuesday will be sunny and seasonable. (Accuweather) loading...

Expect mostly sunny skies with a light westerly breeze. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Very close to normal for this time of year.

And that is it. No rain in sight.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday. Sunny, dry, calm, and seasonable. Highs will reach the upper 60s or so.

Quiet, dry weather will last all week, with a few ups and downs in temperatures along the way. (Accuweather) Quiet, dry weather will last all week, with a few ups and downs in temperatures along the way. (Accuweather) loading...

Thursday

On Thursday, the northern edge of what is now Hurricane Milton will creep into (at least) southern New Jersey. (The center of the storm will be about 600 miles south.)

Clouds will creep in from the south on Thursday. Will they be thick or thin? Will they envelop only far southern New Jersey, or more like two-thirds of the state? That is still up in the air. But again, impacts will be negligible as no rain is forecast to fall in New Jersey from MIlton.

As a result of the clouds and a reinforcing shot of cool air, high temperatures on Thursday will only reach the lower 60s.

The Extended Forecast

North Jersey has not frosted yet — and that first widespread dip into the 30s is now running late.

Friday could be the day, as some models put 30s across NW NJ for a few hours in the early morning. Heads up, farmers and gardeners.

Those Milton clouds will clear up Friday, leaving us with sunshine and mid 60s.

The current forecast for next weekend puts temperatures back in the 70s, with a good mix of sun and clouds. While there are some hints at a brief period of rain sliding in from Sunday night to Monday morning, I would not count on anything significant or drought-busting.

12 of the most unique NJ events and festivals to enjoy this October It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out. Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey: Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.