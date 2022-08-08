Teens charged with robbing man of his gaming console in Bayonne, NJ

BAYONNE — Two teenagers were arrested and charged with beating and robbing a man in Bayonne over a Playstation 5 gaming system.

Police reported that 19-year-old Nizere Mingo, of Willingboro, and a 15-year-old Jersey City boy were arrested near 52nd Street.

Officers responded to the area of Goldsborough Drive on a report of a robbery. According to the 24-year-old victim, he arranged to sell his Playstation 5 to Mingo via a social media site. They agreed to meet at the 34th Street Lightrail Station to carry out the sale.

But during the meeting, the victim said he, Mingo, and the other teenager could not agree on a price. Afterward, the victim canceled the potential sale and started to walk back to his car.

He told police as he was walking he was attacked from behind by the pair. During the attack, he was punched repeatedly in the head, face, and body, and became disoriented for a brief period. He then saw Mingo and the juvenile flee with his Playstation 5.

Officers found Mingo and the other boy near 52nd Street following a brief foot chase. The Playstation was discovered abandoned in front of a residence on East 51st Street.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries to his head, left wrist, and right knee and is expected to be OK.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.