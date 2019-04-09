Teen pair set Princeton fires that cost $1 million, cops say

PRINCETON — Two teenagers have been accused of setting a series of fires last weekend around Princeton University's campus that caused $1 million in damages and injured one first responder, police said.

A 14-year-old resident and a 17-year-old from Montgomery were arrested Tuesday, according to Princeton Police Sgt. Frederick Williams. Neither had any known affiliation to the university.

Police got a call about 12:40 p.m. about two male teens setting a fire in the wooded area behind Holly House. Officers tracked the suspects to a local home with help from a State Police helicopter.

Police had been investigating the string of arsons after five fires were discovered on campus between Friday and Monday.

The flames damaged the 12th floor of Fine Hall, Jadwin Hall, two locations within Princeton University Stadium and the West Building on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Study.

A local fire fighter also was treated for injuries suffered while responding to the fire at Fine Hall.

