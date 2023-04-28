Teen girls attack teacher – NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday

⬛ Teen girls assault teacher at Atlantic City High School, cops say

Three teen girls were charged with assaulting a teacher at Atlantic City High School during a fight Wednesday before their guardians fought waiting for them to be released from police custody.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ perv coach, teacher with 23 organizations to be sentenced

The longtime coach of a number of teams and former Sayreville special education teacher had been accused of meeting and sexually abusing children. Denuto now faces 7 years in prison.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ trying to regulate drug that avid users say beats coffee

The American Kratom Association is supporting efforts to regulate kratom in NJ, while disputing reports it is harmful

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ's 'dirty dirt' law — clean fill may be the opposite

A relatively recent New Jersey law that targets illegal dumping of contaminated dirt flew under the radar during the pandemic, and advocates and officials want to make sure you're fully aware of the rules in place.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Why is there no Waffle House in New Jersey?

Waffle House could never compare to a Jersey diner - or could it? Why this legendary restaurant does not have a location in New Jersey

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.