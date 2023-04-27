Girls assault teacher and then parents brawl at Atlantic City, NJ school

🔴 Police say 3 teen girls assaulted a fourth student at Atlantic City High School

🔴 The girls then fought with a substitute teacher who tried to break up the fight

🔴 Guardians fought while waiting for the girls to be released by police

Three teen girls were charged with assaulting a teacher at Atlantic City High School during a fight Wednesday before their parents erupted in a brawl while in waiting for the students to be released from police custody.

Atlantic City police said the girls, ages 16, 15 and 14, had been fighting a 15-year-old student around 12:35 p.m. when a 24-year-old female substitute teacher tried to break up the fight. The three teens assaulted the teacher before school security personnel broke up the attack.

Harry Hurley, a talk show host at Townsquare Media's WPG Talk Radio 95.5, described a video of the fight as profanity-filled with "screaming and mayhem."

BreakingAC reported that the teacher's sister was the 15-year-old who had been initially attacked.

Screenshot of video showing fight at Atlantic City High School Screenshot of video showing fight at Atlantic City High School (via Harry Hurley) loading...

The girls were taken to the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building, each charged with aggravated assault.

While the guardians of the girls waited for them to be released they got into a fight. Brandi Braxton, 31, Tanika Joyce, 45, and Monique Spellman, 42, all of Atlantic City, were each charged with disorderly conduct and released.

Atlantic City police asked anyone with information about the fights to call 609-347-5766.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 30 worst rated schools in New Jersey Here are the 30 lowest-rated schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance.

How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.