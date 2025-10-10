Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

Grief counselors will be at Jackson schools this morning to help students deal with the tragic death of a classmate.

A 16-year old was driving alone in a car on Veterans Highway when a pick-up truck veered into his lane and hit him head on.

The driver of the pick-up was just 18.

Exact circumstances of the crash have not yet been released by police, but the local chief called it 'catastrophic.'

It was the 40th fatal crash in Ocean County this year, and underscores the dangers many of our youngest drivers face.

There is also more fallout from Mikie Sherrill's bombshell allegation against Jack Ciattarelli in the race for governor.

Sherrill's claim that Ciattarelli "killed tens of thousands of people, including children," was the bombshell moment of this week's debate.

The Ciattarelli campaign vows a lawsuit. Sherrill is not backing off her claim.

NJ nursing home director accused of elder abuse at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Center (Google Maps, bsauter/Getty Stock) NJ nursing home director accused of elder abuse at Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Center (Google Maps, bsauter/Getty Stock) loading...

🚨 NJ nursing home director accused of broom assault on elderly man

📹 Cops cite graphic video, cover-up attempt and witness tampering

⚠️ Crystal Lake facility under fire for multiple abuse violations

BERKELEY — The director of an Ocean County nursing home has been accused of brutally beating an elderly resident with a broom, then trying to cover her tracks.

Patricia Linda-Ahono was arrested over the summer, after being indicted by a state grand jury of two counts of aggravated assault, neglect of an elderly or disabled adult, tampering with witnesses, assault on an institutionalized elderly person, and falsifying records.

The 59-year-old Irvington resident was arraigned on those charges on Monday.

Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, in the Bayville area of Berkeley Township, has been under intense scrutiny by state officials, for several disturbing incidents and an overall lack of patient safety.

A plane takes off near the air traffic control tower at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) A plane takes off near the air traffic control tower at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) loading...

⚠️ The federal shutdown is wreaking havoc on U.S. air travel, with staff shortages causing delays

✈️ Air traffic control towers have been forced to reduce operations — even shut down — as controllers work without pay

💬 Experts warn the chaos could worsen if paychecks stop, urging travelers to check flights early and know their refund rights

The federal government shutdown has entered its second week, and already shortages of air traffic controllers have strained operations and disrupted flights at some U.S. airports.

Reagan National Airport became the latest this week to report delays because of staffing issues on Wednesday. But earlier in the week there were also problems at airports in Chicago, Newark, Denver and Nashville, and the tower even had to shut down for several hours in Burbank, California.

Experts, as well as union leaders representing air traffic controllers and security screeners, warn that the impact could grow significantly worse if the shutdown continues and employees start to miss paychecks.

Mount Holly man killed in park shooting (Credit: Andre Ross GoFundMe) Mount Holly man killed in park shooting (Credit: Andre Ross GoFundMe) loading...

🚨 A 14-year-old has been charged with murder after a fatal park shooting in Mount Holly

👨‍👧 Victim Andre Ross, 25, was a father; a GoFundMe is raising funeral funds

⚖️ NJ law blocks prosecutors from charging minors under 15 as adults

MOUNT HOLLY — A 14–14-year-old is accused of shooting a young man in the back, killing him in a local park.

Andre Ross, of Mount Holly, was shot once on the evening of Sept. 22, police said.

He died at the scene in Mount Holly’s Mill Dam Park, near Pine Street and Mill Street, where he was found by officers around 5:45 p.m.

The 25-year-old Ross was survived by a daughter and his mother, according to a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for funeral expenses.

An autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner found that Ross was killed by that single gunshot wound.

Street sign at location of fatal Jackson crash, Jackson police shield Street sign at location of fatal Jackson crash (Google Street View), Jackson police shield (JPD) loading...

🚨A 16-year-old Jackson teen was killed in a fiery head-on crash on Veterans Highway

🚨Good Samaritans pulled him from the burning car before first responders arrived

🚨A GoFundMe has already raised more than $9,000 in his memory

JACKSON — A 16-year-old Jackson teen was killed when a pickup truck and a car collided head-on Wednesday evening.

Police Chief Matthew Kunz said a Ford F-150 pickup truck heading east on Veterans Highway drifted into the westbound lanes and into the path of a Nissan Altima at 6 p.m. The Altima caught fire, causing "catastrophic injuries" to the 16-year-old driver, who was removed by passersby before first responders arrived.

The teen was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, and pronounced dead there. The victim was the only person in the car.

A 16-year-old in New Jersey can only be issued a learner's permit and must be accompanied by an adult.

Jack Ciattarelli and Mikie Sherrill Republican Jack Ciattarelli, left, looks on while Democrat Mikie Sherrill speaks during the final debate in the New Jersey governor's race, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa) loading...

💊 Mikie Sherrill accused Jack Ciattarelli of killing thousands of people

💊 Claim was linked to a business the GOP candidate once owned

💊 Ciattarelli campaign officials say a lawsuit will be filed for defamation

It was the bombshell moment in an otherwise boring debate. Democrat Mikie Sherrill accusing Republican Jack Ciattarelli of making money off the opioid crisis and claiming he "killed tens of thousands of people, including children."

Ciattarelli was shell shocked, clearly furious and rattled for the rest of the debate.

Sherrill based the statement on work done for big pharma by a medical publishing company once owned by Ciattarelli. Materials produced by that company seemed to downplay the risks of opioid pain medications. Ciattarelli made millions when he sold the company.

During and after the debate, Republican candidate called Sherrill's claims "lies" but did not elaborate.

Now, a senior campaign official says Ciattarelli will file a lawsuit against Sherrill for defamation.

