❗ Bombshell accusation rocks New Jersey debate

It was the bombshell moment in an otherwise boring debate.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill accused Republican Jack Ciattarelli of making money off the opioid crisis and claimed he "killed tens of thousands of people, including children."

Ciattarelli was shell shocked, clearly furious and rattled for the rest of the debate.

💊 Sherrill ties Ciattarelli to opioid epidemic profits

Sherrill based the statement on work done for big pharma by a medical publishing company once owned by Ciattarelli. Materials produced by that company seemed to downplay the risks of opioid pain medications. Ciattarelli made millions when he sold the company.

During and after the debate, the Republican candidate called Sherrill's claims "lies" but did not elaborate.

⚖ Ciattarelli to sue for defamation over ‘mass murder’ claim

Now, a senior campaign official says Ciattarelli will file a lawsuit against Sherrill for defamation.

Chris Russell, a senior advisor to the Ciattarelli campaign, said the suit will likely be filed next week by campaign attorney Mark Sheridan.

"In a time where political violence and violent rhetoric are becoming all too prevalent, Mikie Sherrill baselessly and recklessly accusing a political opponent of mass murder in a televised debate crosses the line," Russell said.

❓ Sherrill promises ‘proof’ — but gives no timeline

During the debate, Sherrill said she had “proof” of her allegations and would be happy to release it to the public.

Appearing on News 12 Thursday night, she was asked when she would release the proof she claimed to have. She sidestepped the question and did not provide details about the evidence or when she would make it public.

Instead, Sherrill repeated her allegations. "Jack has still not addressed anything about this company he ran," Sherrill said. "He still has not addressed that app he was paid to develop, because instead he's trying to divert from any accountability, and this is pretty typical of Jack Ciattarelli."

