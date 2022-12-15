TEANECK — A pit bull that was quarantined after a bite incident in 2017 is responsible for an attack this month on a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, according to police.

Authorities received a call on Dec. 12 around 3:15 p.m. about a child having been bitten by a dog on Voorhees Street, according to an emailed statement from Deputy Chief of Police Andrew McGurr.

When officers arrived, a 26-year-old mother reported that a loose brown-haired pit bull had attacked her and her daughter as she was attempting to remove her from her car seat.

A contractor who was working on the block heard the commotion and was able to get the dog to flee the scene, McGurr said.

Both the mother and daughter were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the attack, he said.

Officers were able to determine that the dog's owner lived along Voorhees Street. The homeowner, Evans Dunbar, indicated that the dog had gotten loose from their backyard.



Police say Dunbar was issued two summonses, "dog at large" and "registration of dog."

And for the second time in about five years, the dog has to quarantine for 10 days. Bergen County Animal Control confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that the dog has been impounded.

On Dec. 26, 2017, officers responded to the Voorhees Street home for an attack on a mail carrier by a pit bull and a small white dog, according to McGurr. The residents eventually came out of the home and retrieved the dogs, and the mail carrier was sent to a hospital for treatment.

"All information indicates that it was the same pit bull in both incidents," McGurr said.

When asked whether the pit bull would be returned to its owner, Bergen County Animal Control said that the investigation is ongoing and a judge would make that decision.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

