‘Lover’ of Taylor Swift music? Tribute night is coming to NJ park
CLARK — Swifties, leave a Blank Space in your schedule this month to enjoy Taylor Swift’s biggest hits without having to hop on a plane.
The Union County Board of County Commissioners took to Facebook to announce the final act in this year’s Summer Arts Concert Series: Taylor Nation.
“Taylor Nation brings the energy and excitement of a Taylor Swift concert to Oak Ridge Park, and we encourage everyone to join us for a fun and memorable experience together,” Union County Commissioner Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded said. You can learn more about the tribute band here.
Just like the highly sought-after tour, Taylor Nation, with frontwoman Melody Ebner, will cover Swift’s many eras Aug. 17 from noon to 4 p.m.
The tribute is free and will happen rain or shine.
Is someone in the family not a die-hard Swiftie? No problem! The post mentions inflatables, food trucks and craft stations will be offered to attendees.
