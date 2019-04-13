Tax Day is almost here, New Jersey

Don't panic, New Jersey!

Sorry, there's no Washington D.C. holiday postponing the inevitable this year.

April 15th...a scary day on every calendar. (Craig Allen photo).

Are you ready?

I always say that I'm going to get my taxes done early. But, somehow, I always end up putting off the chore til just before the due-date!

The "most taxing" year for me (literally and figuratively) was somewhere in the mid-1990's. I had to fill out my federal tax forms. Plus New Jersey. Plus New York State, and New York City ( city use tax ). On top of that, I was missing forms! Of course...

I spent plenty of last-minute time talking with accountant friends, asking tough questions, and then crossing my fingers, filling in the numbers, and hoping for the best. That year, I drove to the post office, and got everything postmarked at about 11:45pm.

Talk about "last-minute!" I thought my head was going to explode!

And, that's when I realized that it, literally, did not pay to have several jobs, in several states. Especially, when those states did not have tax reciprocity with New Jersey!

Meanwhile ...the tax-filing clock is (still) ticking!

Booklets and forms are available at your local library, and many post offices (unless their supply is exhausted). You may also want to check with your town or county to see if local help is available.

That's it...plus a lot of "schedule" instructions. (Craig Allen photo).

BEWARE! The Federal tax forms are very different this year (1040-A & 1040-EZ forms are gone). Deductions have changed/or been eliminated...and even tax professionals have told me that this year is "difficult."

"FreeFile" is being offered. See IRS.gov/FreeFile

New Jersey tax questions?

Online: www.njtaxation.org

Call 1-800-323-4400 or 609-826-4400 (automated information)

Call 609-292-6400 to speak directly to a Division of Taxation representative, for tax information and assistance.

At this late date, maybe you should e-file....instructions are on the back of the booklet.

Good luck!