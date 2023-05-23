‘Tavern Town Halls’ across New Jersey picking up steam

As we make our way around the state, one of the things that we're focused on is support for NJ taverns, bars and restaurants.

Bill Spadea at the Marlboro Diner Bill Spadea at the Marlboro Diner loading...

With the governor's plan to devalue thousands of licenses held by family establishments across the state, and the democratic majority proposing to keep taxes high, if not raise them again, this is a particularly challenging time for NJ business.

On Wednesday, Jodi and I and some of our common sense team members will be hosting "Tavern Town Halls" at two local bars and visiting a third to lend our support to a food bank drive being held at a popular local spot in Princeton.

The events will start at 5 p.m. at Riv's Toms River Hub on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

Then we'll hit Doyle's Pour House in Tuckerton. Owner Danny called the show on Tuesday.

Ending up our Tavern Tour with a stop at the Ivy Inn in Princeton where we'll join some friends to help raise money for the local Princeton food pantry.

Ivy Inn in Princeton event Ivy Inn in Princeton event loading...

All the events are free to attend, but we'd like you to stay awhile and grab a beer and a meal.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom