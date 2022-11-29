Add Frontier Airlines to the growing list of companies that have eliminated telephone customer service. The low-cost airline stopped picking up the phone last Saturday and, according to spokesperson Jennifer F. de la Cruz:

“We have found that most customers prefer communicating via digital channels, they can now receive information as “expeditiously and efficiently as possible.”

So now if you do call Frontier Airlines, you get this recorded message:

“At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible. We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently as well, which is why we make it easy to find what you need at Flyfrontier.com or on our mobile app. We also have a chat service available 24/7.”



Personally, when I have a problem with my flight or anything in business, I'm not looking for a chat service; I want a human being. Not all problems can be categorized. Sometimes, there are unique situations that require personal assistance. Yet more and more companies are making it harder and harder to get that person on the phone that you so want to talk to.

Many times, when you do finally get through, you're getting someone whom you either can't understand because their accent is too thick, or they have no idea what to do to handle your situation; which leaves you in transfer hell until someone finally mercifully cuts your call off. What a memorable experience dealing with that company!

I'm not trying to come off as “old school” here, but I think phone support customer service should be a must for every company. How many situations/customers were saved by some hands-on customer service rep who took matters into their own hands, and solved your problem?

Companies claim that they will save money by cutting the phone support staff, and that they will pass those savings onto you. People believe that in the same way they believe getting rid of the person that pumps your gas in New Jersey would bring down the price; although in a competitive market that may happen.

As for phone support customer service, if they want my business, they should at least talk to me.

