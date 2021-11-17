Talk politics, religion, and COVID this holiday season (Opinion)

How many times have you heard that there are certain things that shouldn't be discussed over the holiday table? The classic advice tells people to shy away from hard subjects like politics and religion. I say that is the opposite of what you should be doing. Part of the reason that we have such a personally disconnected society is people can only relate to nonsense issues like music and entertainment.

Look, I love a good "throwaway" conversation as much as the next guy. Sometimes the "lighter side" is necessary for a break. But to fear a conversation about reality is detrimental to our social interactions in the long run. It drives people to ignore important issues that if discussed, might create opportunities for solutions. Imagine how much better the world would be if people could talk politics and, wait for it, disagree and not hate each other? It's entirely possible.

I love talking about real issues. And I'm very comfortable if you disagree. Another opportunity to convince and sharpen my arguments! Seriously, I'm not saying you should be fighting over the turkey, although we fight over the last piece of crispy skin, I am saying that you need to teach your kids how to have adult conversations. The world is falling apart around us and you can help. The next generation needs to be able to identify the huge problem of out-of-control government and the decline of moral standards. If you can't talk about these issues around the turkey, then we're prolonging our suffering and making things worse.

How many times do you hear people say that in the "old days" politicians from across the aisle could vehemently disagree and then go out for a beer after the debate? Why don't we see this today you ask? I believe because Americans are being culturally trained to avoid conflict and serious topics. Leaving the difficult conversations to the so-called "experts." The problem is that the "experts" are increasingly agenda-driven and aided by using social media and internet platforms and search engines to control content to back up one side of an argument. This is dangerous as Americans lose their ability to think critically and question authority.

The new tyranny is one that suppresses thought and disagreement in favor of the group-think narrative. For America to regain our liberty, we need to start talking about it around the dining room table.

<em>The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.</em>

