Here’s who you should tip in New Jersey this holiday season (Opinion)

For us, it's a challenge every year to figure out who to tip and how much. Part of the problem is that many of the people that deserve a tip are business owners and refuse the offer. The other issue is that when it comes to deliveries, it seems the rotation of drivers has increased so do you really want to tip the random guy at your door instead of the regular delivery guy?

Who's on your list to tip this season? Dry cleaner, shoe repair, delivery, postman, trash pick-up team, anyone else that you'd add to the list?

I think that an extra tip at the car wash will go a long way. How about tipping extra whoever cuts your hair? Maybe the guy at the grocery store who helps you with the extra bags. And then the big question, how much? I think $20 is a fair tip for service people, hoping of course that everyone, or at least most people, on their route, are tipping the same.

I remember talking to sanitation workers on the air a few years ago and they told me they were hauling in several thousand in cash every Christmas season. Not too shabby! For the folks on our list who have refused to take a tip, we end up preparing food and sharing a nice dessert or bottle of wine.

So critical in this day and age to show people you value what they do. It's beyond being a regular customer. With so many businesses suffering and struggling in the Garden State, this year it's important to take that extra step to show them how important they are to you and the community.

