Decking the halls with cardboard needles in Asbury Park

Well now, this is certainly different. Instead of being treated by a giant traditional green Christmas tree, you're welcomed by the warm glow of cardboard shaped like a tree.

Asbury Park went very unconventional this year with their Christmas spirit in Convention Hall, opting to go with a tree that one might call more economical.

I first heard about this from our own newsroom in an article referencing this very tree. Needless to say, I was intrigued and had to make the trip to Asbury Park for a closer look.

One thing I can tell you is this. You can't judge it just by the pictures alone. Yes, it's different, but that's what makes it so unique. So let's take a closer look at Asbury Park's cardboard tree. Or, by what it's technically called, "The Giving Tree."

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

If you checked out the article from our newsroom, you'll notice many people didn't have kind things to say about this tree. So it's pretty clear they didn't read the display in front of the tree to learn more about it.

This giant hunk of cardboard is actually a very well-thought-out and crafted masterpiece. It takes elements from all over Asbury Park and incorporates them into a single holiday display.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Check out the bottom layer, meant to represent the architecture of Convention Hall. And just above that are the ocean waves that roll onto the Asbury Park beaches.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Continuing up the tree reveals what Asbury Park is known all around the world for. Music notes popping out as branches set the scene we've come to know and expect from Asbury Park.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

I also love how this tree represents sustainability. This artwork is amazing and represents everything Asbury Park is.

But The Giving Tree is just the centerpiece of Convention Hall. Looking around, you'll clearly see more traditional decorations surrounding it.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

And something else you'll also notice is that stores are open for business.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Whether for yourself or gifts for others, Asbury Parks small businesses are ready to great you.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

And remember, before you judge, come take a closer look at Asbury Park's Cardboard Tree while you still can.

It really is a sight to see.

Asbury Park's statue of city founder James Bradley (Asbury Park Historical Society)

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich.

Want to take these songs on the go with you? Here's the Spotify playlist