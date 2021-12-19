Should we tip anyone who has to work Christmas Day in NJ?

Every holiday season, many New Jersians get to enjoy a nice stretch of days to themselves. Whether that means a week's vacation or a lighter work week, most of us will get some sort of break.

Even some businesses are shutting down on Christmas so all their employees can enjoy the day with friends and family. For those of you that have this fortune, I hope you get to enjoy it.

But because many people are off, that means many are also traveling. And if people are traveling, that means some essential businesses, such as gas stations, must remain open.

Now yes, some of these workers will receive extra pay for working such a major holiday, but does that makeup for the fact they can't enjoy it at home?

What about those employees that don't make extra on holidays, or those that are essential services where it's part of the job. Should we be taking extra care of them?

And then there's emergency personnel. Our police officers, firefighters, and health care workers don't get to take the day off, so should we try to do something a little extra for them?

The point is this. No matter how many people are going to be off for Christmas day, a handful of people won't be. So let's think about those who will be working on Christmas day for a moment.

Regardless of what the profession is, these people are essential. So, should we leave them a tip for all they do?

I know a tip might not be much, but it is a gesture to show that we appreciate everything those working on Christmas day are doing for us.

So throw out the profession for just a moment and focus on the day. Should we tip anyone who has to work on Christmas day? Take the poll below and let us know your thoughts.

