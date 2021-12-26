Rock into 2022 with Craig Allen

2021.

It's almost over.

(Insert your true feelings about 2021 here)

Another year that hasn't been a party...so, let's party as it ends.

Join me (Craig Allen) Friday night.

I'll be playing your favorite PARTY HITS, from 7:00 right up til midnight.

ROCKIN' your New Year's Eve.

It's a NON-STOP PARTY...a Jersey Tradition...and a whole lot of fun.

I've been hosting it so long, that I'm not even asked anymore about my New Year's Eve availability...my name just appears on the host schedule.

"It's your thing," I am told.

I've been counting down to the New Year since 2007...here at New Jersey 101.5.

So...grab your toast...(I always play the "Time Warp" into midnight)...

...and party into 2022 with ME...and New Jersey 101.5.

And...as our BIG party night draws closer....don't miss out...

It's not too late to check out these drive-thru holiday displays in NJ Don't wait. Time is running out to catch these holiday displays in New Jersey.

And, 2021 has been quite a year when it comes to Jersey weather...