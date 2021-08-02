Take in South NJ culinary delights at Cherry Hill Restaurant Week

Restaurant week is always one of my favorite times of the year. Not only do some of NJ's most lauded restaurants participate, but it is also a time where you can discover some new spots.

New Jersey has been very famous for some of it’s celebrated restaurant weeks in different areas. Traditionally, it is North Jersey that gets the most press for its cuisine, presumably because it’s so close to New York. I don’t believe the areas in South Jersey get enough credit for the amazing food that they have as well as the astonishing assortment of fabulous restaurants.

While some areas have been hesitant to put on this event this summer, Cherry Hill is on board, and ready to do South Jersey proud with its Restaurant week beginning this Saturday.

From August 7-14th, several Cherry Hill restaurants will be offering specially priced menus for both pickup, takeout, or outdoor dining. The goal of this event is to help promote and support local restaurants, and is a great way to bring the community together.

Restaurants have the option of offering a 3-course dinner menu for a range of prices, and they can also offer a 2-course lunch menu. This is an amazing opportunity for both restaurants and patrons of the Cherry Hill area, as the economic effects of this year have made eating out less affordable.

Restaurant week provides many more people with the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful meal outdoors, and is also a way for restaurants to gain more attention from the community.

While Cherry Hill’s restaurant week is quickly approaching, the list of participating restaurants is still a work in progress. It can be difficult for some restaurants to participate without potentially sacrificing their income, but as of now there is a great variety of participants.

I certainly look forward to potentially checking out one of these restaurants in the next week and seeing what special meals they have come up with. Restaurant week is a fun way to connect with your community and support local businesses, and is definitely something to look forward to.

