Take a stroll into Tuscany at this New Jersey restaurant

Take a walk into Undici Restaurant in Rumson, NJ and you are transformed to a place found in Tuscan, Italy. The wood, tile and stone in the restaurant were designed to replicate a Tuscan farmhouse and they have done justice to the look.

Undici also has outstanding food. It’s rustic but prepared with an upscale presentation that is so enjoyable. Start with their famous antipasti board it is perfect a sample of meats, cheese and honey which gets your palate ready for what’s to come.

They also have small pizzas, which are outstanding. If you are going with friends and family select a pizza or two to go with your antipasti board.

For dinner or a pasta course, the Bolognese is so good and the ravioli filled with cheese will make you wanting more.

The selection of main courses is simple and delicious. I’m a fan of their center-cut pork chop with peppers it has an incredible taste and is cooked perfectly.

Undici has an incredible Italian wine list; as a matter of fact, it has the largest selection of Italian wines in New Jersey. I often ask the manager to select an Italian wine to pair with my taste and dinner. They also come back with incredible wines that I have captured and kept through cataloging them for another dinner I may enjoy.

I’m a big fan of sitting at the bar at Undici, it’s a great experience. The bartenders are pros and they take good care of you without being overbearing.

Just a note, although the prices are in line with other restaurants, it’s a little expensive — but worth the trip. Go there for a special occasion or for a special romantic dinner.

Just a reminder because of their success they are busy, call first before you enjoy one of the best Italian dining experiences in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

