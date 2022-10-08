Sweet! World-famous Sugar Factory expanding to Cherry Hill, NJ

Insert heart-face emoji! That Cherry Hill Sugar Factory is really coming together!



Sugar Factory offers confectionary satisfaction on too many levels to count!

Its stores and restaurant have reached global fame, making them quite literally the sweetest spots on earth.

And, now one of those sweet spots will be Cherry Hill, New Jersey! The Sugar Factory is reportedly weeks away from opening in Towne Place at Garden State Park (off Route 70 and Haddonfield-Berlin Rd.), according to Courier Post.

M&M Realty Partners' (the parent company of Sugar Factory) executive vice president Joe Morris originally put the Cherry Hill location's completion timeline as early as September.

Now, it looks like its opening will take place closer to Halloween, Patch.com reports. But progress seems to be moving in the right direction!

Just this week, 42Freeway.com checked up on The Sugar Factory in Cherry Hill and noticed a new development. The restaurant's signage has been erected.

Just a few loose ends need to be tied up, according to 42 Freeway, and we'll soon be sinking out teeth into a Sugar Factory 24k Gold Burger and Rainbow Pancakes!

Cherry Hill's Sugar Factory will be the second in South Jersey, behind the one which debuted at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in A.C. back in 2018.

Since then, we've not been able to get enough of the over-the-top menu items (like burger sliders on rainbow-hued buns), including Sugar Factory's legendary goblet drinks accessorized with lollipops, gummy candies, and candy necklaces.

