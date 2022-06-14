SWAT standoff in Beverly, NJ closes neighboring school

BEVERLY — A hostage situation in a neighborhood has resulted in officials closing a nearby school for the day.

Officials said a person was holding several people barricaded inside a house on Bentley Avenue.

Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley said several people in the home had been allowed to leave earlier but the barricade situation continued.

Beverly police have responded to the scene along with State Police, according to Bewley.

Video footage shows a SWAT team along with the Burlington County SWAT team outside the house, which is located across the street from the Beverly School.

Bewley did not disclose what started the standoff.

The school was closed for the day over safety concerns, according to a message on the district website.

"Thank you in advance for your understanding during this emergent situation, but please understand that your child's safety and the safety of our staff is our priority and we would not make this hard decision if we did not feel it absolutely necessary.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates

