Swastika painted on home of Rep. Gottheimer supporter denounced

HAMPTON (Sussex) — Campaign signs in the front yard of two neighboring supporters of Rep. Josh Gottheimer were spray painted with a swastika and other hateful messages on Friday night.

Some of the messages appeared at the Hampton home of Adam Stolarski on Friday night, according to NJ.com. Pictures provided by Gottheimer's campaign show a swastika on the garage and a for sale sign. A message was also painted onto a Gottheimer banner.

"There are swastikas painted on my house. Apparently in an effort to make the country 'great again.' Other notes were left for Jews, blacks, gays, libs, and dems - except they weren’t spelled very well," Stolarski posted on his Facebook page.

State Police told NJ.com they are investigating the incident.

Both Democrats and Republicans were appalled by the vandalism.

"There’s no place for white supremacists or anti-Semitism in our broader community, and this vile hate-motivated crime certainly does not reflect the values of the people of Sussex County. I’m grateful to law enforcement for their quick response," Gottheimer said in a statement.

Senator Steve Oroho, Assemblyman Parker Space, Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Sussex County Republican Chairman Jerry Scanlan in a statement in a joint statement said they "unequivocally condemn" the incident. "We hope the individual or individuals responsible for these appalling and disgusting actions are caught and charged with a hate crime."

Fifth district GOP challenger John McCann in a Facebook post called it "abhorrent" and said said he was the "Shabbos goy" in the neighborhood. The "shabbos goy" is the non-Jewish person who performs certain tasks for those unable to do while observing the Sabbath.

McCann also lay blame at Democrats for the incident.

"These types of actions happen when Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters spread messages of hate," McCann wrote.

The incident happened in a week which saw Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino resign over racist remarks he made directed at blacks, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and questioning Lt. Sheila Oliver's sexuality because she is not married.

Police in Marlboro in Monmouth County are also investigating anti-Semitic graffiti spray painted on the pavement and on a tree near the Marlboro Jewish Center.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

