SUV crashes through front of Newark convenience store
NEWARK — An SUV crashed through the front window of a 24-hour convenience early Saturday morning.
Police told RLS Metro Breaking News the driver lost control and went into the Atlantis Fresh Market on Broad Street about 1 a.m.
There is also a Mobil gas station in front of the store, which was not damaged. Police reported no severe injuries
Newark police did not immediately return a message seeking additional information about the incident.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
More from New Jersey 101.5