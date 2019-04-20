SUV crashes through front of Newark convenience store

NEWARK — An SUV crashed through the front window of a 24-hour convenience early Saturday morning.

Police told RLS Metro Breaking News the driver lost control and went into the Atlantis Fresh Market on Broad Street about 1 a.m.

There is also a Mobil gas station in front of the store, which was not damaged. Police reported no severe injuries

Newark police did not immediately return a message seeking additional information about the incident.

SUV that crashed through the front of Atlantis Fresh Market in Newark (RLS Metro Breaking News)

