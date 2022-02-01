SUV catches fire at Bordentown, NJ car wash

BORDENTOWN CITY — The owner of a car that caught fire inside a car wash was able to push the vehicle out before it became fully engulfed in flames late Monday afternoon.

The flames completely destroyed the SUV at Valet Auto Wash on Route 206 around 5 p.m., members of the Consolidated Fire Association told MidJersey.news, which was first to report the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

Bordentown City police and Consolidated Fire Association on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Car after it caught fire at the Valet Auto Wash in Bordentown City Car after it caught fire at the Valet Auto Wash in Bordentown City (Ryan Engler, MidJersey.news) loading...

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

NJ towns with indoor mask mandates Here is a list of the New Jersey municipalities that have re-instated the COVID-19 indoor mask mandate as cases surge because of the omicron variant.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.