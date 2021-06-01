EGG HARBOR TWP. — An autopsy is being conducted on a 45-year-old township man whose body was found by Atlantic County authorities Sunday afternoon.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which is the lead investigative agency in the case, reported its Major Crimes Unit found the man around 4 p.m. Sunday while responding to a scene on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township.

ACPO and the EHT Police Department are considering the death suspicious, and are continuing their investigation.

The man's name has not been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact ACPO at 609-909-7800 or through its online anonymous tipline, or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 800-658-8477, or crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

