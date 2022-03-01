Survivor: New Jersey edition with these challenges

Can you believe "Survivor" is going into its 42nd season? It's been 22 years since we saw Jenna Lewis, Richard Hatch, Gervase Peterson, Susan Hawk and the crew endure the first challenges and earn their immunity idols until Hatch emerged victoriously.

"Survivor" has gone through some pretty tough locations. Places like Borneo, the Australian outback, Kenya. But the one tough place they haven't gone to which I think would be great if they would come.

Imagine "Survivor New Jersey."

Think of what the challenges would be as contestants attempt to not be voted out of the Garden State. That is, unless they leave of their own volition like everyone else. For the immunity idol they could use a statue of Gov. Christie on the beach chair from Island Beach State Park

Here are some of the challenges and unlike "Squid Game," losers don't end up dead or buried in the Meadowlands. Check out these challenges from my Facebook following:

Keith Vena

Exiting the state without paying any tolls or taxes!!

Abbe Nelson

Traffic Circle driving

Tim Aanensen

Snorkeling in the Meadowlands

Chris McKelvey

Walking through Patterson in the middle of the night & make it out alive & unarmed.

Johnny DeCarlo

Surviving Hurricane Ida losing every possession being homeless living with a family of 4 in a hotel room for months with zero aid from the office of the governor worthless person who ignored his duties.

Tina Marie

Binge Watch Movies Made In NJ and have to name all the locations in 30 seconds or less while eating a 5lb TAYLOR ham sandwich. Oh wait, that's a Sunday Morning.

Joseph Giletto

Eating a pound of pork roll and trying to sleep through the night.

John Skinski

Waking up day after day after day thinking how am I going to pay for that.

Tina Marie

Garden State Parkway in a car with no AC during Summer Rush Hour Traffic. OR Grandma's ham sandwiches lol

Tina Marie

Motor Vehicle, any time of the day.

Tina Marie

Navigating a Uber Share Ride to the EWR off Route 3 during rush hour and or a football game, with a time limit

