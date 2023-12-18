Death of a spouse: NJ just made it easier for people in mourning

🚗 Gov. Murphy signed into a law a measure that would help surviving spouses

🚗 Surviving spouses can drive a decedent's car until the registration expires

🚗 In the past, a surviving spouse could only drive the vehicle for 30 days

Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation into law, sponsored by Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, which allows the surviving spouse of a decedent to use their car until the registration expires.

Corrado said she had been hearing from concerned and worried constituents because some of the changes made at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission meant it was no longer a full-service operation.

Under previous law, a surviving spouse could only operate a motor vehicle under a decedent’s registration for 30 days.

When a loved one passed away and the surviving spouse had to transfer the car title in 30 days, they had to travel to a motor vehicle agency in the state that handled this type of transfer, whereas, in the past, they could have at least gone to their local MVC to have this taken care of, Corrado said.

NJ Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic NJ Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic loading...

“I’m glad this bill was signed into law. The last thing someone needs to worry about after the death of a loved one is a trip to the motor vehicle commission. This commonsense legislation will remove unnecessary government red tape and allow surviving spouses to use their decedent’s vehicle until the registration expires,” Corrado said.

People were panicking that they were driving a car where the registration had expired after 30 days.

“So, this allows the family the time to grieve and then deal with the paperwork at a later date,” she said.

Corrado also said that this bill is part of a companion bill that Gov. Murphy signed last year, which went into effect this year and states that a grieving spouse has to transfer a title to the car, he or she will be allowed to designate the beneficiaries on that car title.

Corrado said her bill, which was co-sponsored by Sen.Patrick Diegnan, Jr., D-Middlesex, is a simple solution and should have been done a long time ago.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom