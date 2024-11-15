Survey says to avoid these 4 NJ pizza chains at all costs

Here in New Jersey, we don’t mess around when it comes to pizza. Let’s be honest—we’ve got the best pizza in the Northeast, maybe even the entire country (yes, I said it).

From corner pizzerias slinging pies with perfectly charred crusts to boardwalk slices dripping with cheese, we take our pizza seriously. So, the idea of eating at a subpar pizza chain? That’s practically an insult to our taste buds.

But hey, we all have our weak moments, like a late-night craving or a road trip pit stop where options are slim. If you ever find yourself tempted to venture into chain pizza territory, consider this your official guide to avoid the worst offenders.

A survey from 24/7 Wall St of pizza reviews from five different food blogs and websites has ranked the chains that New Jerseyans (and anyone with functioning taste buds) should steer clear of.

They actually had five to avoid, but since one of them, Cici’s, no longer operates in New Jersey, I cut the list down to the four that still sell pizza here.

First up: Domino’s

Years ago, they owned up to their crust being “cardboard” and their sauce tasting like ketchup. While they’ve improved, critics still say their toppings—like the beef—aren’t exactly gourmet. It’s better than it used to be, but in Jersey terms, that’s not saying much.

Then there’s Little Caesars.

Famous for its “HOT-N-READY” pizzas. Sure, it’s convenient and cheap, but if your pizza is ready before you even walk in, what does that say about the quality? This is the kind of pizza you feed a crowd on a budget—not something to brag about.

Papa Murphy’s

It might seem like a fun concept—you bake it yourself at home for a “fresh” experience. But reviewers agree the ingredients are subpar, and the crust? Let’s just say it’s giving frozen pizza vibes.

Finally, the crown for worst chain pizza goes to Chuck E. Cheese

I don’t even know what they call this pizza chain, but I can’t tell them how to do their surveys. The critics didn’t hold back here: “cardboard crust,” “artificial cheese,” and toppings that look like they came from Chuck himself (and not in a good way). No amount of Skee-Ball can save this one.

So there you have it. No self-respecting New Jerseyan should be caught dead eating at these chains. Stick to the local spots—we’ve got the best pizza in the world, and we all know it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

