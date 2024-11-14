Rave reviews for the first full-service restaurant at Bell Works

If you’ve never seen Bell Works in Holmdel, you have no idea what you’re missing. And here’s yet another great reason to visit.

A new spot’s about to shake up Holmdel, and this one’s a bit of a throwback to Europe’s coastal flavors. Mabel, a European-inspired restaurant and bar, is set to open at Bell Works on Nov. 15.

SEE MORE: You can still get fresh produce from these NJ farmers markets

For those who haven’t been, Bell Works is no ordinary office space — it’s the reimagined former Bell Labs building designed by Eero Saarinen, transformed into a mixed-use wonderland for work, culture, food, and shopping. It’s buzzing with tech and creative energy, but still has a nod to its roots, now with Mabel on the block.

The masterminds behind this place are the talented Chefs Laura Brahn and Grace Crossman. If you’ve ever brunched in Asbury Park, you probably know their first spot, Cardinal Provisions.

With Mabel, they’re going all out: duck rillettes, croquetas de papa with fontina cheese and ajo blanco, a seafood tower, and prawn bomba rice that sounds worth a trip by itself. It’s got that European vibe but rooted right in the heart of Jersey.

And what’s really cool is that it’s Bell Works’ first full-service restaurant, joining the lineup with Miznon Kosher, which just opened in September. So, whether you’re popping by for a business lunch or a Friday night out, Mabel’s bringing something fresh (and delicious) to the Jersey dining scene.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

This is one of the most celebrity visited restaurants in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈