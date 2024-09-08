Survey questions NJ educators should ask students this season

Another school year has arrived here in New Jersey, and whether the kids like it or not, the countdown from 180 has begun. But don't worry, it always seems to go fast. At least, for the parents it does.

For the kids? Well, maybe not so much. Still, once that countdown begins, we get that much closer to the end of the current school year.

Throughout the school year, there are a series of questions our educators should be asking the students, according to Survey Monkey. I have to admit, some of these are pretty good.

However, I will also say some of them feel more like something your boss might ask you as opposed to a teacher to a student. We still do want the best for our kids, so I suppose these are all valid.

As for New Jersey? I would say these are appropriate for most grade levels, minus the youngest groups. In fact, I probably wouldn't ask most of these until high school and beyond simply over maturity.

There are, however, some that might work on most grade levels. The top questions most New Jersey teachers should be asking their students either during or toward the end of the school year, all geared toward helping create a better learning experience.

Rank the school lessons from easiest to hardest

Which activities do you learn from the most

What are you proud of accomplishing in class this marking period / this year?

And as they get older, add these questions to the mix...

How much time do you spend on homework every night?

How can I as the teacher do better?

What would you tell those coming into next year's class about this year's experience?

Those are just a few of the ones I believe would be important for both our educators and kids in New Jersey schools. See all the survey questions here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.