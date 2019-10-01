Support a charity that deserves $2500: Sarah’s Fight for Hope

Autosport Auto Group is celebrating 50 years in business and is teaming up with New Jersey 101.5 for "Autosport Cares" -- to give back to local charities who do great work in the Garden State.

Nominate a deserving charity today below, and each month, Autosport Auto Group will donate $2,500 to a selected charity. Tune in Fridays at 6 p.m. to hear Jeff Deminski from Deminski and Doyle highlight the great things that charity has done.

Sarah's Fight for Hope.

This month's featured charity is Sara's Fight for Hope. Sarah's Fight for Hope was founded in memory of Sarah Crowley who battled high-risk leukemia. After a year of treatment she passed away at the age of 15. Her family was overcome with grief, but at the same time saw the unimaginable pain and suffering other families still in the battle were facing. They founded Sarah's Fight for Hope to help all of those affected by pediatric cancer. They provide financial assistance to families and offer several gifting programs to help lighten the emotional toll cancer has on the children as well as their siblings. Sarah's Fight for Hope believes no child should have to endure the cruel treatments and no parent should have to bury their child. Click here to learn more about Sarah's Fight for Hope.