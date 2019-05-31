Support a charity that deserves $2500: Operation Shoebox

Autosport Auto Group is celebrating 50 years in business and is teaming up with New Jersey 101.5 for "Autosport Cares" -- to give back to local charities who do great work in the Garden State.

Nominate a deserving charity today and each month, Autosport Auto Group will donate $2,500 to a selected charity. Tune in Fridays at 6 p.m. to hear Jeff Deminski from Deminski and Doyle highlight the great things that charity has done.

Operation Shoebox

This month's featured charity is Operation Shoebox. Operation Shoebox is an all-volunteer, grass roots organization dedicated to collecting donated supplies and shipping care packages to U.S. Troops stationed in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and other parts of the Middle East. To date, Operation Shoebox has shipped more than 73,000 care packages to soldiers. For more information about Operation Shoebox, visit it's website .