Support a charity that deserves $2500: Hark ALS

Autosport Auto Group is celebrating 50 years in business and is teaming up with New Jersey 101.5 for "Autosport Cares" -- to give back to local charities who do great work in the Garden State.

Nominate a deserving charity today and each month, Autosport Auto Group will donate $2,500 to a selected charity. Tune in Fridays at 6 p.m. to hear Jeff Deminski from Deminski and Doyle highlight the great things that charity has done.

Hark ALS

This month's featured charity is Hark ALS! Hark ALS's mission is to share the real story of ALS and provide a network of compassionate resources for families. This disease has a devastating impact on families. They provide support that increases the quality of life for ALS patients and helps their families better cope with this overwhelming disease. Hark ALS has provided handicapped accessible vans to ALS Families, purchased critical medical equipment and supplies, paid for home modifications to increase handicap accessibility, and more! For more information, visit it's website .