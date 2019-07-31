Autosport Auto Group is celebrating 50 years in business and is teaming up with New Jersey 101.5 for "Autosport Cares" -- to give back to local charities who do great work in the Garden State.

Nominate a deserving charity today below, and each month, Autosport Auto Group will donate $2,500 to a selected charity. Tune in Fridays at 6 p.m. to hear Jeff Deminski from Deminski and Doyle highlight the great things that charity has done.

Family Resource Associates

This month's featured charity is Family Resource Associates! Family Resource Associates helps children, adolescents and people of all ages with disAbilities to reach their fullest potential. FRA connects individuals to independence through specialized therapies and advanced technology. They provide home-based early intervention for infants, therapeutic recreation programs, pre-vocational and educational classes for adults as well as family and sibling support groups. For more information about Family Resource Associates, visit it's website.