Support a charity that deserves $2500: Common Ground Grief Center

Autosport Auto Group is celebrating 50 years in business and is teaming up with New Jersey 101.5 for "Autosport Cares" -- to give back to local charities who do great work in the Garden State.

Nominate a deserving charity today below, and each month, Autosport Auto Group will donate $2,500 to a selected charity. Tune in Fridays at 6 p.m. to hear Jeff Deminski from Deminski and Doyle highlight the great things that charity has done.

Common Ground Grief Center

This month's featured charity is Common Ground Grief Center. Common Ground Grief Center provides peer support to children, teens, and young adults that are grieving the loss of a parent, primary caregiver, or sibling. Services are provided free of charge to the families and they can stay for as long as they need to. Common Ground currently services over 145 families in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. For more information about Common Ground Grief Center, visit its website.