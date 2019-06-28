Support a charity that deserves $2500: Attitudes in Reverse

anyaberkut

Autosport Auto Group is celebrating 50 years in business and is teaming up with New Jersey 101.5 for "Autosport Cares" -- to give back to local charities who do great work in the Garden State.

Nominate a deserving charity today and each month, Autosport Auto Group will donate $2,500 to a selected charity. Tune in Fridays at 6 p.m. to hear Jeff Deminski from Deminski and Doyle highlight the great things that charity has done.

Attitudes in Reverse

This month's featured charity is Attitudes in Reverse (or AIR!) AIR's mission is to create a community of understanding, kindness, and empathy through mental health education and awareness from Elementary school through college ages. Attitudes in Reverse offers many programs to remind students throughout the year that there are many people who may be living each day with a mental health disorder. For more information about Attitudes in Reverse, visit it's website.