Support a charity that deserves $2,500: Let’s Work for Good

Autosport Auto Group is celebrating 50 years in business and is teaming up with New Jersey 101.5 for "Autosport Cares" -- to give back to local charities who do great work in the Garden State.

Nominate a deserving charity today below, and each month, Autosport Auto Group will donate $2,500 to a selected charity. Tune in Fridays at 6 p.m. to hear Jeff Deminski from Deminski and Doyle highlight all the great things that charity has done in the Garden State.

Let's Work for Good

This month's featured charity is Let's Work for Good. Let's Work for Good is a non-profit organization that focuses on creating meaningful and lasting employment for adults with Autism and developmental disabilities. The purpose of Let's Work for Good is to ensure that all adults with Autism and developmental disabilities have the satisfaction and feeling of accomplishment as a result of steady employment. Let's Work for Good runs two businesses that support adults with Autism and developmental disabilities in New Jersey - Popcorn for the People and the Pop In Cafe.

Click here for more information about Let's Work for Good.