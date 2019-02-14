Support a charity that deserves $2,500: Special Olympics NJ

Autosport Auto Group is celebrating 50 years in business and is teaming up with New Jersey 101.5 for "Autosport Cares" -- to give back to local charities who do great work in the Garden State.

Nominate a deserving charity today and each month, Autosport Auto Group will donate $2,500 to a selected charity . Tune in Fridays at 6 p.m. to hear Jeff Deminski from Deminski and Doyle highlight the great things that charity has done.

Special Olympics New Jersey

This month’s featured charity is Special Olympics New Jersey. Special Olympics New Jersey’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. Learn more about Special Olympics New Jersey by going to their website .

