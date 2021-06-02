Superintendents across NJ write Gov. Murphy begging for clarity (Opinion)

As more and more parents get frustrated with Governor Murphy's policies regarding back to school in the fall, more and more school superintendents are reaching out to the governor with letters looking for more consistency.

Here's one such letter from John J. Marciante from Manalapan Township and the Borough of Englishtown.

In it, Marciante writes about how in the past 15 months his district has developed and implemented complex reopening plans relying upon medical expertise, the Center for Disease Control, and the New Jersey Department of Health guidance.

He goes on to say that in carrying out the mandates before them, "we have struggled with as leaders with confusing and at times contradictory guidance regarding masking, quarantining, isolation, and other intricacies brought forth through the COVID pandemic." Marciante then goes on to cite some of the inconsistencies between varying Executive Orders issued by Murphy that are setting communities at odds with school administration.

Such as:

"While one mandate requires students to be socially distanced and masked, even when outside, another announcement is made allowing for no social distance nor masks during outdoor graduation ceremonies."

"While athletes have been allowed to compete against one other unmasked, they have not been allowed to shake hands."

Marciante states in closing that, "We are united in requesting that Governor Murphy and state officials understand the implication of the divergent guidance regarding COVID19 protocols for schools upon our children especially the sharply differing expectations for masking."

Last week at the Howell Board of Education meeting 7-year-old Hailey Bolton asked their superintendent, Joseph Isola, to "please call Governor Murphy for us as tell him that we don't want to wear masks anymore, that would make me and my friends very happy."

Know that these superintendents are doing all they can.

Today, our own Erin Vogt wrote on NJ1015.com "'There is a chance,' Murphy said, when asked again about whether the state might lift its requirement for masks in schools after the summer."

Here's hoping it's a really good chance.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Average SAT scores for every NJ high school Average scores for the 2019-2020 school year are listed by county, from highest to lowest.